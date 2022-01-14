How Bob Saget supported a family impacted by the rare disease, scleroderma
Following beloved actor Bob Saget’s passing, his charitable work to fight the rare disease scleroderma has come to light. Saget had connected with Sophie Anne Seaman's family after the 9-year-old was diagnosed, and sent her videos of support and inspiration. He even invited her parents to a comedy show so they could meet in person. Saget had helped raise about $26 million since 1991. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Jan. 14, 2022
