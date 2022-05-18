IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

How 8th grade activists stand up to hate targeting AAPI community

04:13

A group of middle school activists are the founders of AAPI Youth Rising, an organization focused on taking small actions to make a big difference as a result of the rise of attacks against Asian Americans during the pandemic. NBC’s Savannah Sellers reports for TODAY on the group’s incredible activism efforts.May 18, 2022

