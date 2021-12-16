How 2 former college athletes are helping kids get toys for the holidays
Anthony Roberson and Jordan Johnson were star football players at the University of Central Florida and are now lending a hand off the field with their Christmas toy drive, One Kid Orlando. As TODAY’s Season of Giving continues, the two former teammates talk with Savannah Guthrie on how they hope they hope to continue spreading holiday cheer in their community.Dec. 16, 2021
How 2 former college athletes are helping kids get toys for the holidays
