IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Could the pandemic end in 2022? Doctor weighs in on year ahead in health and wellness

    03:56

  • Groundbreaking treatment gives new hope to colon cancer patients

    04:19

  • How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year

    05:30

  • Mother loses more than 130 pounds by habit stacking

    06:41

  • Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness

    01:38

  • Meet the runner who’s out to prove that fitness fits all sizes

    04:16

  • What to know about diabetes: Symptoms, risk factors, how to manage it

    05:02

  • Could foods from the first Thanksgiving help you live longer?

    05:34

  • Tips and tricks to improve brain health and manage Alzheimer's disease

    06:25

  • Hoda and 'Jumping Jenna' try this trendy trampoline workout

    02:50

  • Mom loses 100 pounds with a total 'lifestyle change'

    04:55

  • Enough excuses: 85-year-old bodybuilder is motivating others to start exercising

    06:28

  • As ‘No shave November’ begins, screening recommendations and other tips for men’s health

    04:30

  • Easy exercises you can still do as it gets cold outside

    04:03

  • Cleveland woman who’s had 3 breast cancer diagnoses helps others

    02:18

  • How Bob Harper is raising awareness about heart conditions

    04:30

  • How to live longer with a higher quality of life

    04:39

  • How one woman lost over 200 pounds in 15 months

    05:22

  • Women and weight loss: Focus on balancing your metabolism

    06:17

TODAY

Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022

04:11

Women’s Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser joins the 3rd of TODAY with some tried-and-true products to help people achieve their fitness goals in 2022. The lineup includes Girlfriend Collective leggings, PlateMates magnetic weights, Bear Blocks, the Align Yoga Strap from Manduka, Bala beam, sweat-proof jewelry, Circle G sunglasses and Paincakes.Jan. 3, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022

    04:11
  • UP NEXT

    Could the pandemic end in 2022? Doctor weighs in on year ahead in health and wellness

    03:56

  • Groundbreaking treatment gives new hope to colon cancer patients

    04:19

  • How this Michigan mom lost more than 100 pounds in a year

    05:30

  • Mother loses more than 130 pounds by habit stacking

    06:41

  • Prince William talks about mental health and his life for Apple Fitness

    01:38

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All