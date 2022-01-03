Hot fitness gear to add to your workout in 2022

Women’s Health editor-in-chief Liz Plosser joins the 3rd of TODAY with some tried-and-true products to help people achieve their fitness goals in 2022. The lineup includes Girlfriend Collective leggings, PlateMates magnetic weights, Bear Blocks, the Align Yoga Strap from Manduka, Bala beam, sweat-proof jewelry, Circle G sunglasses and Paincakes.Jan. 3, 2022