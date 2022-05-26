IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Hoda and Jenna try the new Oreo-Ritz combination

03:16

In Faves & Finds, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager share some of their favorite food items, including the Outshine Creamy Coconut Fruit Bars and LemonZest Luna Bar. The duo try the ultimate sweet and salty snack that contains one Oreo cookie and one Ritz cracker with a layer of peanut butter and Oreo creme wedged in between.May 26, 2022

