Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election
08:50
In part one of this week’s Sunday Sitdown, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sits down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to share the life lessons she learned and setbacks she overcame after her loss in 2016. Clinton reveals her thoughts during Donald Trump’s inauguration speech and opens up about the effects of showing her emotions in the public eye.Dec. 12, 2021
