  • Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election

    08:50

  • Watch Hillary Clinton’s full interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

    01:01:43

  • Tornadoes leave communities in ruins with recovery efforts underway

    02:34

  • Tornado survivors cling to hope amid search for missing loved ones

    02:27

  • Kentucky mayor emphasizes hope for survivors after tornado destruction

    03:47

  • Anne Rice, author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’, dies age 80

    00:27

  • Inside the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole

    05:22

  • Javier Bardem on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ focusing on family with Penélope Cruz

    08:12

  • Brooke Shields talks growing up in the public eye, embracing middle age

    08:20

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda talks inspiration for ‘Hamilton’ and making his directorial debut

    07:32

  • Michael Che talks ‘SNL’, new Netflix special, and using humor through hardship

    08:06

  • Elizabeth Banks on controlling her own destiny in Hollywood

    07:44

  • John Leguizamo talks new Latino superhero comic, starring in ‘Encanto’

    08:18

  • Andy Cohen talks new book, successes of ‘WWHL’ and ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

    07:44

  • Julianne Moore talks ‘Lisey's Story,’ unforgettable roles

    08:15

  • Machine Gun Kelly talks latest album, relationship with Megan Fox, fatherhood

    08:05

  • Diane Lane: I wanted to bring ‘humanity’ to the president in ‘Y: The Last Man’

    07:17

  • Ray Liotta returns to the mob life in ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ role

    08:08

  • Steve Martin, Martin Short on the ‘generation gap’ acting with Selena Gomez

    06:53

  • Dan + Shay take shot of tequila with Willie Geist, talk new album ‘Good Things’

    08:20

Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election

08:50

In part one of this week’s Sunday Sitdown, former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sits down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to share the life lessons she learned and setbacks she overcame after her loss in 2016. Clinton reveals her thoughts during Donald Trump’s inauguration speech and opens up about the effects of showing her emotions in the public eye.Dec. 12, 2021

