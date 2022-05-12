IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hidden gem products: diamond cleaner, pineapple corer, more

Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu joins the 3rd Hour with an assortment of hidden gems that will make your life easier, from a diamond cleaner, root cover up powder and a pineapple corer.May 12, 2022

