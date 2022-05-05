IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

22 ways to refresh your beauty routine this summer

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ cast performs ‘Make Me A Woman’ live on TODAY

    04:33

  • Walker Hayes performs ‘Craig’ live on TODAY

    04:07

  • Cast of ‘Company’ performs title song of Broadway hit on TODAY

    04:20

  • See the cast of ‘Six’ perform a medley from their Broadway hit

    04:43

  • Broadway star Shoshana Bean performs ‘Maybe It Starts With Me’

    03:57

  • See Chris Janson perform ‘Keys To The Country’ live on TODAY

    04:39

  • Train performs ‘AM Gold’ on TODAY, talks ‘throwback’ album

    04:33

  • TikTok stars Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear perform ‘Burn For You’

    04:37

  • Camila Cabello performs 'Boys Don’t Cry' live for the first time

    04:49

  • Camila Cabello performs ‘Psychofreak’ live on TODAY

    03:30

  • Watch Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ live on the TODAY plaza

    03:49

  • See Thomas Rhett perform 'Crash and Burn' live on TODAY

    03:39

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'What’s Your Country Song' live on TODAY

    03:07

  • Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Church Boots' live on TODAY

    03:10

  • See Thomas Rhett perform ‘Look What God Gave Her’ live on TODAY

    03:10

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'Slow Down Summer' live on TODAY

    03:36

  • New Orleans local band, The Soul Rebels, perform on TODAY

    04:37

  • Watch OneRepublic perform new single, ‘West Coast’

    04:46

  • Brittney Spencer performs ‘Sober and Skinny,’ talks country music stardom

    05:25

  • TikTok star Samara Joy performs ‘Stardust’ on TODAY

    05:04

TODAY

Harry Styles to perform live on TODAY plaza on May 19

00:42

Harry Styles is set to kick off the Citi Concert Series this summer, performing on the TODAY plaza on Thursday, May 19. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin share how you can see the star in person.May 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ cast performs ‘Make Me A Woman’ live on TODAY

    04:33

  • Walker Hayes performs ‘Craig’ live on TODAY

    04:07

  • Cast of ‘Company’ performs title song of Broadway hit on TODAY

    04:20

  • See the cast of ‘Six’ perform a medley from their Broadway hit

    04:43

  • Broadway star Shoshana Bean performs ‘Maybe It Starts With Me’

    03:57

  • See Chris Janson perform ‘Keys To The Country’ live on TODAY

    04:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All