TODAY

GOP rallies around Donald Trump after historic indictment

02:29

Potential competitors in the Republican presidential race are showing their support for former President Donald Trump, saying his indictment is politically motivated. Trump had previously said even if he was indicted, his campaign would continue. NBC’s Hallie Jackson reports for TODAY.March 31, 2023

