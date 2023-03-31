GOP rallies around Donald Trump after historic indictment

Oldest orca in captivity to be returned to the wild01:02
Family of Nashville shooting victim speaks out: He ‘loved children’01:04
What did Gwyneth Paltrow whisper to plaintiff as she left court?02:59
Pope Francis sees improvement in health amid hospital stay00:26
WSJ denies detained journalist was trying to obtain state secrets00:31
Does an indictment help or hurt Trump politically?02:46
- Now Playing
GOP rallies around Donald Trump after historic indictment02:29
- UP NEXT
Trump ‘will not take a plea deal’ after indictment, attorney says06:07
Donald Trump indicted in 2016 hush money case02:42
How a music trailblazer is shaking up the industry with vinyl03:43
Artificial Intelligence replicates familiar voices in latest phone scams04:03
TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: March 30, 202301:21
Kensington Palace to highlight Hollywood fashion00:28
Whose idea was it to bring cherry blossoms to DC?04:42
The Eternal Pink diamond could fetch $35 million at auction00:41
‘Blade Runner’ Oscar Pistorius up for parole02:05
Opening Day 2023: Inside the new rules for MLB03:40
Fired Fox News producer speaks out over Dominion legal battle01:11
Gwyneth Paltrow’s defense team calls accuser back to the stand05:07
Idaho quadruple murder case: Officer’s credibility questioned02:07
- UP NEXT
Oldest orca in captivity to be returned to the wild01:02
Family of Nashville shooting victim speaks out: He ‘loved children’01:04
What did Gwyneth Paltrow whisper to plaintiff as she left court?02:59
Pope Francis sees improvement in health amid hospital stay00:26
WSJ denies detained journalist was trying to obtain state secrets00:31
Does an indictment help or hurt Trump politically?02:46
Play All
Play All