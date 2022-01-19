Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’
06:22
Actor Goldie Hawn joins TODAY to talk about a digital revamp of MindUp, a program originally launched in 2003 that teaches children the skills to regulate stress and other emotions. “People now are really recognizing that our brain is a muscle, and it actually can be affected and offended … by our surroundings,” she says. “It’s especially being shown with our children right now.”Jan. 19, 2022
