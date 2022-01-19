IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 dermatologist-approved devices and drugstore staples to help reduce wrinkles

  • Bevy Smith talks breaking down barriers and pursuing your dreams

    04:19

  • How people are overcoming insecurities and bringing sexy back in 2022

    05:31

  • Mariska Hargitay on how she fell for husband on their first date

    04:10

  • Goldie Hawn talks first date with Kurt Russell, MindUp program

    05:27

  • Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress

    06:19

  • Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million

    04:50

  • Maria Shriver talks about making new friends in midlife

    06:21

  • Author C.J. Farley talks meaning behind ‘Zero O'Clock’ book

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    2022 Grammy Awards rescheduled for April, moving from LA to Las Vegas

    00:32

  • Britney Spears says her father 'enriched himself' with his $6 million of her earnings

    02:40

  • Surprised grandma throws her coffee after seeing granddaughter back from army duty

    00:59

  • Andre Leon Talley, fashion icon and Vogue creative director, dies at 73

    02:15

  • Henry Louis Gates Jr. on revealing history to guests: It's a gift and a great responsibility

    04:48

  • Valerie Bertinelli on Betty White, love, loss and self-acceptance

    08:38

  • Ricky Gervais on ‘After Life:’ Taboo subjects stay taboo if we're scared of them

    07:14

  • Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom’s worst habit

    02:05

  • Harlan Coben and Richard Armitage talk ‘Stay Close’

    04:40

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub give sneak peek of season 4 of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

    05:03

TODAY

Goldie Hawn talks MindUp program going digital: ‘Our children need us’

06:22

Actor Goldie Hawn joins TODAY to talk about a digital revamp of MindUp, a program originally launched in 2003 that teaches children the skills to regulate stress and other emotions. “People now are really recognizing that our brain is a muscle, and it actually can be affected and offended … by our surroundings,” she says. “It’s especially being shown with our children right now.”Jan. 19, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Bevy Smith talks breaking down barriers and pursuing your dreams

    04:19

  • How people are overcoming insecurities and bringing sexy back in 2022

    05:31

  • Mariska Hargitay on how she fell for husband on their first date

    04:10

  • Goldie Hawn talks first date with Kurt Russell, MindUp program

    05:27

  • Goldie Hawn shares what inspired her to help kids manage stress

    06:19

  • Heidi Klum says her legs are insured for $2 million

    04:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All