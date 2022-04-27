IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Get a first look at the women inside People’s Beautiful Issue

04:14

People Magazine’s Beautiful Issue comes out today celebrating success and empowerment in women of all ages. Editor-in-chief Liz Vaccariello joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to preview exclusive details about the remarkable women featured this year.April 27, 2022

