This dad who went from NFL lineman to line cook in school cafeteria

NBC’s Harry Smith goes back to elementary school where young students at St. Paul the Apostle in Grand Rapids, Michigan, share their cafeteria with former NFL player, Jared Veldheer. After retiring from the NFL, Veldheer started serving lunches at school and now works as the kitchen director. He completely took lunches up a notch, with restaurant quality menus and more nutritional and outside-of-the box meals for students.
March 16, 2022
