Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial present inaugural Heroes award

United flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, during the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, and 40 of the nearly 3,000 victims from that day died in the crash. Non-profit Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial announces exclusively on TODAY the recipient of its inaugural Heroes award made in honor of those killed on the flight. Board member Emily Schenkel presents the award to the family of Detroit firefighter, Sergeant Sivad Johnson.Sept. 10, 2021