TODAY

Former TODAY co-host Jim Hartz dies at 82

00:40

Longtime NBC newsman Jim Hartz passed away earlier this month. He co-hosted TODAY with Barbara Walters in the 1970s, covering events ranging from President Nixon’s resignation to the American bicentennial celebration. He was 82 years old.April 25, 2022

Jim Hartz, former TODAY co-host and NBC newsman, dies at 82

