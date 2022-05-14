Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patient

- UP NEXT
Convicted murderer escapes from transport bus00:28
First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian court02:39
Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship01:31
Federal judge to rule on pandemic-era immigration restriction01:43
Justice Thomas: Leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion ‘changed the court’01:49
Millions feel the heat from record temperatures in the Southwest01:24
Parents turns to breast milk banks amid baby formula shortage02:01
Get caught up on this month’s popular stories04:43
Meet Sofia Chang, the first Asian American CEO of Girl Scouts05:16
Answering the most-Googled questions about inflation05:29
Queen Elizabeth makes first public appearance since March00:34
Student loan cancellations could play key part in midterm elections02:29
Teen becomes youngest American woman to summit Mt. Everest07:38
Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not compete in Preakness00:23
Here’s what it takes to land a plane in an emergency03:04
Fears grow over potential clashes at Al Jazeera journalist’s funeral00:58
Elon Musk says $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold00:23
Weekend forecast: Record highs will have it feeling like summer01:49
Crypto Crash: Digital currencies lose more than $200B in one day01:55
Border battle heats up as federal judge set to vote on Title 4202:03
- UP NEXT
Convicted murderer escapes from transport bus00:28
First Russian soldier accused of war crimes appears in Ukrainian court02:39
Phil Mickelson pulls out of defending his PGA championship01:31
Federal judge to rule on pandemic-era immigration restriction01:43
Justice Thomas: Leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion ‘changed the court’01:49
Millions feel the heat from record temperatures in the Southwest01:24
Play All