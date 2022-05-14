IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Former nurse sentenced for medical error that killed patient

00:30

A Tennessee state judge has sentenced a former nurse to three years probation for a medical error that killed a patient. Radonda Vaught was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide after she gave a patient the wrong medicine.May 14, 2022

