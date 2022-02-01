IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Former KKK headquarters being reimagined in new theater project 05:35
Growing up, Rev. David Kennedy had to sit in the segregated section of his local movie theater in Laurens, South Carolina. The Echo Theater later became a Ku Klux Klan headquarters and an international meeting spot for hate groups until the Reverend made an unlikely friendship with the theater’s former owner who sold him the property. In our series Together We Rise, TODAY’s Craig Melvin looks into the theater’s troubled past and it’s bright future with the Reverend ready to re-invent the space.
