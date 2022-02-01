IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Beat the cold with up to 75% off slippers, blankets and cookware

  • Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime

    00:55

  • Texas bans record number of books that diversify content in public schools

    02:30

  • Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleges racism in hiring practices

    02:49

  • Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed

    05:01

  • ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments

    01:43

  • Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction

    00:46

  • Putin addresses Ukraine standoff, accuses West of stoking tensions

    03:04

  • Gunman kills 2 Virginia police officers, suspect arrested

    02:01

  • What parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

    02:28

  • Pfizer seeks authorization for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5

    02:28

  • Massive winter storm on the way: Here's what to expect

    01:38

  • Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions across the country

    01:35

  • Athletes to watch during the Winter Olympics

    02:35

  • Two friends create space for healing in yoga community

    04:25

  • How to prevent winter sport injuries: Tips for any novice or expert

    05:37

  • Tom Brady officially retires from NFL

    00:29

  • Harry Smith looks back on 40 years of 'Late Night' and David Letterman

    06:25

  • Cincinnati schools to cancel classes day after Super Bowl

    01:10
  • Now Playing

    Former KKK headquarters being reimagined in new theater project

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    Whoopi Goldberg backtracks after controversial Holocaust comments

    02:24

TODAY

Former KKK headquarters being reimagined in new theater project

05:35

Growing up, Rev. David Kennedy had to sit in the segregated section of his local movie theater in Laurens, South Carolina. The Echo Theater later became a Ku Klux Klan headquarters and an international meeting spot for hate groups until the Reverend made an unlikely friendship with the theater’s former owner who sold him the property. In our series Together We Rise, TODAY’s Craig Melvin looks into the theater’s troubled past and it’s bright future with the Reverend ready to re-invent the space.Feb. 1, 2022

Black pastor transforming theater with racist past into place where diversity is celebrated

  • UP NEXT

    Beloved school custodian gets surprise of a lifetime

    00:55

  • Texas bans record number of books that diversify content in public schools

    02:30

  • Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores sues NFL, alleges racism in hiring practices

    02:49

  • Team USA's flag bearers for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics revealed

    05:01

  • ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg from 'The View' over Holocaust comments

    01:43

  • Will we see 6 more weeks of winter? See Punxsutawney Phil's prediction

    00:46

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All