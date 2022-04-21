IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Florida Senate passes bill to revoke Disney’s special status

00:33

The Republican-controlled Florida Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would revoke Disney’s special status as a self-governing authority at its theme parks near Orlando. Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed for the legislation after Disney spoke out against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.April 21, 2022

Ron DeSantis has taken Trump’s playbook — and made it much more dangerous

