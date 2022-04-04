Florida governor DeSantis targets Disney over 'Don't Say Gay' law
02:41
Share this -
copied
There is more fallout over Florida’s controversial new law that critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Florida governor Ron DeSantis is now lashing out at Disney, one of the state’s biggest tourism drivers, over the company's opposition to the law, suggesting a repeal of the corporation’s special status. NBC's Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.April 4, 2022
UP NEXT
Tinx shares what she learned from being cheated on in TODAY All Day special
01:06
Jill Martin, Tinx and Tracy McMillan rewrite the rules for finding love
24:56
Spring Cha-Ching: New mom plays trivia game to win money
02:16
Hoda Kotb surprises deserving students with scholarships!
04:11
Kansas or North Carolina? Steve Kornacki shares his pick to win it all