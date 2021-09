Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the tribute by retired flight attendant Paul Veneto, who had the day off from his regular route on United Flight 175 on Sept. 11, 2001. To honor the lives lost that day, he pushed a beverage cart over 200 miles from Logan Airport in Boston to ground zero in New York City, arriving on Saturday.Sept. 12, 2021