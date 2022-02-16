IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

First woman cured of HIV after breakthrough stem cell transplant

00:22

An American research team believes it has cured HIV in a woman for the first time using a cutting-edge stem cell transplant. The patient’s blood tests have shown no sign of the virus for more than 14 months. Three other people, all men, are believed to have been medically cured of HIV.Feb. 16, 2022

Scientists have possibly cured HIV in a woman for the first time

