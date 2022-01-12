Psychiatrist Dr. Sue Varma joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to discuss seasonal depression, winter blues, and the layers of stress that many feel during this time of year. She talks about her helpful tools called the four M’s that can help guide those struggling with their mental health.Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Escape the winter blues with these mindset tips
03:22
UP NEXT
Products to help reach your fitness goals: water bottle, digital scale, and more
05:05
305 Fitness trainer shares dance cardio moves you can do at home
03:44
How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive help
03:31
Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his life
00:29
COVID-19 vaccine providers working on booster shot aimed at omicron variants