  • MLB deal deadline looms, sparking worries of delayed season

    02:55

  • Watch: Student athlete born without right leg wins wrestling state championship

    04:39

  • MLB opening day in jeopardy as negotiations falter

    00:25

  • NYC marathon to return to full capacity in 2022

    00:44

  • Tom Brady tackles Hollywood in first movie-making project

    01:51

  • Nathan Chen shows Jimmy Fallon how to land the perfect axel

    00:59

  • Nathan Chen thanks mom after Olympic gold: ‘This medal is largely hers’

    05:11

  • Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan on equal pay victory: 'It's a huge win'

    04:21

  • Olympian Nathan Chen reunites with mom live on TODAY

    06:27

TODAY

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski gets ready for his final home game

02:38

Mike Krzyzewski, the legendary Duke basketball coach, will end his 42-year famed career in a home game against longtime rival, North Carolina. Ticket prices are soaring for Coach K's final home game before he retires, as fans look back at his incredible career. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.March 4, 2022

