Dr. Fauci: Vaccinating 70% of US adults by July 4 is ‘ambitious but attainable’

06:21

Commenting on President Biden’s new goal of at least one shot for 70% of U.S. adults by the Fourth of July, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells TODAY “I think we’re going to get there.” He says he expects the Pfizer vaccine to be approved for 12- to 15-year-olds “within several days,” and says “it’s going to make it much easier for kids to get back to school.” Of current CDC guidelines for children outdoors, he says, “I wouldn’t call them excessive, but they certainly are conservative.”May 5, 2021

