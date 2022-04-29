IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Dog breeds have little to do with behavior, study shows

TODAY

Dog breeds have little to do with behavior, study shows

02:35

A new study of more than 18,000 dog owner-surveys and more than 2,000 DNA sequences shows that the personality of dogs has little to do with its personality. Factors like sex, age and environment have stronger pulls. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.April 29, 2022

    Dog breeds have little to do with behavior, study shows

