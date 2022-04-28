Do you keep mementos from past relationships? Hoda and Jenna dish

- Now Playing
Do you keep mementos from past relationships? Hoda and Jenna dish01:39
- UP NEXT
Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her out00:56
Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'07:16
Exclusive: Prince Harry, Hoda Kotb meet Invictus Games athletes08:45
Prince Harry talks visit with Queen Elizabeth, fatherhood in TODAY exclusive12:29
Author talks new book that inspires inner peace and prayer05:38
Discover the happily ever after decades in the making09:13
Stephanie Ruhle on imposter syndrome: ‘I used to be miserable’06:35
Candid conversations about whether or not to have children06:53
Willie Geist reveals how he got out of 'friend zone' with his wife03:44
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are engaged again: See the green ring!02:30
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again!01:26
Trisha Yearwood surprises Hoda and Jenna on their 3rd anniversary05:26
Author Shauna Niequist on finding your way through hardship03:34
Aidy Bryant talks 10 years at ‘SNL,’ new adult cartoon 'Human Resources'08:14
Kim Kardashian opens up to Hoda Kotb on putting happiness first01:09
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hold wedding ceremony00:53
Jill Martin shares the new rules for finding love05:55
Is it OK to eat someone’s leftovers? Michelle Buteau says...03:45
Brené Brown on understanding your emotions, making hard decisions11:55
- Now Playing
Do you keep mementos from past relationships? Hoda and Jenna dish01:39
- UP NEXT
Simone Biles reveals which part of wedding planning stresses her out00:56
Ethan Hawke talks stripping down for new film 'The Northman'07:16
Exclusive: Prince Harry, Hoda Kotb meet Invictus Games athletes08:45
Prince Harry talks visit with Queen Elizabeth, fatherhood in TODAY exclusive12:29
Author talks new book that inspires inner peace and prayer05:38
Play All