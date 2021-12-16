Destructive winter storms tears through Midwest

Overnight, nearly 100 million Americans were under high wind alerts as hurricane-force gusts and tornadoes left behind a trail of debris across the Midwest. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports from Minneapolis and TODAY’s Al Roker has the updated forecast.Dec. 16, 2021
Alwyn Cashe set to become first Black recipient of Medal of Honor
01:01
Urban Meyer fired as Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach
00:27
Airlines warn 5G wireless could cause major disruption for flights
02:15
COVID-19 testing is essential around the holidays, doctor says
03:11
CDC predicts delta, omicron variants could fuel massive spike in COVID-19 infections