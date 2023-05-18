IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

14 Shop TODAY Travel Gear Award Winners for your best getaway yet

  • Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation

    05:22
  • Now Playing

    Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion

    04:17

  • Fermentation, digestive enzymes and other gut health hacks

    05:05

  • A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause

    05:50

  • Teacher surprised after last chemo treatment: See the sweet video

    00:46

  • TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY

    24:37

  • ‘Pre-hab’ strengthening exercises to prevent injuries

    04:18

  • Jamie Foxx’s daughter sets record straight on dad’s health

    00:36

  • TODAY checks in with Al Roker after his knee surgery

    03:23

  • Peloton recalls more than 2M bikes over safety hazard

    02:06

  • Malin Åkerman on helping break stigma around kid's mental health

    04:59

  • NBC's Morgan Chesky talks high altitude pulmonary edema scare

    08:27

  • Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers

    02:27

  • FDA votes unanimously for over-the-counter sale of birth control pill

    02:16

  • 3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession

    09:25

  • Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS

    07:18

  • Everything you need to start an anti-aging skin care routine

    03:38

  • Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40

    01:40

  • FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill

    02:52

Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey

05:27

Global pop superstar Demi Lovato sits down with NBC’s Savannah Sellers and opens up about her struggle with anxiety and the importance of seeking help. “I realized that even to this day, no matter how I happy I might feel and seem, I’m human and it’s okay to still struggle even when you’re in a great place," she says.May 18, 2023

  • Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation

    05:22
  • Now Playing

    Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey

    05:27
  • UP NEXT

    How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion

    04:17

  • Fermentation, digestive enzymes and other gut health hacks

    05:05

  • A new look at the benefits of hormone replacement for menopause

    05:50

  • Teacher surprised after last chemo treatment: See the sweet video

    00:46

  • TODAY co-hosts experience the best of Sonoma County | Start TODAY

    24:37

  • ‘Pre-hab’ strengthening exercises to prevent injuries

    04:18

  • Jamie Foxx’s daughter sets record straight on dad’s health

    00:36

  • TODAY checks in with Al Roker after his knee surgery

    03:23

  • Peloton recalls more than 2M bikes over safety hazard

    02:06

  • Malin Åkerman on helping break stigma around kid's mental health

    04:59

  • NBC's Morgan Chesky talks high altitude pulmonary edema scare

    08:27

  • Peanut allergy skin patch shows promise for toddlers

    02:27

  • FDA votes unanimously for over-the-counter sale of birth control pill

    02:16

  • 3 moms and their daughters turn nursing into a family profession

    09:25

  • Selma Blair shares health update, talks empowering others with MS

    07:18

  • Everything you need to start an anti-aging skin care routine

    03:38

  • Mammogram age recommendation lowered from 50 to 40

    01:40

  • FDA weighs sale of over-the-counter birth control pill

    02:52

01:49

Negotiators move closer toward agreement on debt limit

02:15

Russia launches new attacks across Kyiv amid G-7 summit

04:18

University of Idaho murder suspect indicted by grand jury

02:18

House refers George Santos expulsion decision to ethics committee

02:01

Biden arrives in Japan for G-7 summit amid debt deal talks

02:17

Montana becomes first state to ban TikTok, citing security risks

04:11

Hoda & Jenna answer pop culture trivia through the decades

04:37

Splurge or save with these stylish summer accessories

06:54

Inside the first Filipino restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star

05:11

Ariana Madix reveals she still lives with Tom Sandoval

04:44

Beth Rucker on new children’s book 'I Love You Just As You Are'

04:06

Easy ways to craft decorations at home for your backyard party

05:22

Father shares inspiring weight-loss journey and life transformation

06:09

Shop TODAY Travel Award winners: Packing cubes, joggers, more

05:27

Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey

04:59

Shop these products from AAPI-founded businesses

04:17

How to stay safe in the sun without sacrificing fashion

04:42

Bernadette Peters on ‘High Desert’ series, new generation of actors

04:32

How this art historian is rewriting the history books

05:05

Fermentation, digestive enzymes and other gut health hacks

04:11

Hoda & Jenna answer pop culture trivia through the decades

04:37

Splurge or save with these stylish summer accessories

06:54

Inside the first Filipino restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star

05:11

Ariana Madix reveals she still lives with Tom Sandoval

06:07

Ariana Madix on cheating scandal: I place blame on Tom Sandoval

04:54

Be the best dressed wedding guest with these looks

05:39

How do I ask guests to not use their phones during my wedding?

04:20

Simple and delicious frittata recipe you can make for any meal

05:51

Patricia Arquette on how being brave guided her career

02:11

Hoda and Jenna share their latest favorite finds

05:35

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

04:38

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

03:42

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

04:39

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

04:31

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

04:15

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

03:39

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

00:37

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

00:36

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

04:26

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

06:54

Inside the first Filipino restaurant to be awarded a Michelin star

04:51

Crispy shrimp with simple pepper sauce: Get the recipe!

04:20

Simple and delicious frittata recipe you can make for any meal

04:30

Marcus Samuelsson makes tibs and grits on TODAY plaza

05:44

Watch Hoda Kotb try to juice a lemon with a skewer

06:39

Daniel Boulud makes aubergine confit: Get the recipe!

04:06

Try these homemade dumplings for AAPI Heritage Month

03:53

Cal and Brian make Dylan overnight oats for Mother’s Day

05:05

Try these healthy brownies to satisfy your sweet tooth

04:49

Savory steak kebabs and corn ‘ribs’: Get the easy 4-step recipe!