Demi Lovato opens up on seeking help in mental health journey

Global pop superstar Demi Lovato sits down with NBC’s Savannah Sellers and opens up about her struggle with anxiety and the importance of seeking help. “I realized that even to this day, no matter how I happy I might feel and seem, I’m human and it’s okay to still struggle even when you’re in a great place," she says.May 18, 2023
