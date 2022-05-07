IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rita Moreno credits women as her source of inspiration

    00:57

  • Pete Davidson jokes about Kanye West pulling a ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’

    01:19

  • David Letterman reveals Netflix show guest list including Will Smith

    00:30

  • Meet the goats stealing the show at the Kentucky Derby

    02:57

  • Last minute Mother’s Day gifts that add a personal touch

    02:58

  • Getaway vehicle of missing inmate and officer found in Tennessee

    02:27

  • Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy’ winning streak gets decided by $1 loss

    00:45

  • WNBA Season starts with Britney Griner remains still in Russia

    00:30

  • Prince Harry and Meghan will attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

    02:31

  • Taliban orders Afghan women to wear burqas in public

    00:23

  • CDC probing cases of hepatitis linked to the deaths of 5 children

    00:28

  • Contagious COVID-19 subvariant stirs fears of new pandemic wave

    01:49
    Deadly Havana hotel explosion leaves 22 dead, over 70 injured

    01:19
    First Lady Jill Biden visits Ukrainian refugees in war-torn region

    02:06

  • Who will win the Kentucky Derby? Steve Kornacki crunches the numbers

    04:59

  • Ms. Pac-Man inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

    01:08

  • Texas woman buys an ancient Roman artifact at Goodwill store

    01:09

  • Mom-daughter police officers make history in Louisiana

    04:45

  • Al Roker surprised with honor of becoming first NOAA emissary

    03:11

  • How a mother-daughter nursing duo cares for their rural community

    06:22

Deadly Havana hotel explosion leaves 22 dead, over 70 injured

01:19

The Cuban government says at least 22 people were killed after a powerful explosion ripped through the Saratoga Hotel in Havana. Dozens more were injured, and rescuers are searching for survivors who could be trapped in the rubble. NBC’s Guad Venegas reports for Saturday TODAY.May 7, 2022

