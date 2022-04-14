IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • J. Lo documentary ‘Halftime’ to open the Tribeca Film Festival

    00:41
  • Now Playing

    David Bowie documentary chronicles musical journey

    00:42
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Kaufman documentary in the works

    00:45

  • Mary J. Blige to receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

    01:13

  • Which classic tunes made the 2022 National Recording Registry?

    00:42

  • Latest Netflix sensation ‘Old Enough’ generates parenting debate

    02:51

  • Barbra Streisand leaves encouraging letter to ‘Funny Girl’ star Beanie Feldstein

    04:56

  • Michelle Williams and Tina Knowles-Lawson on ‘Wrath’ thriller

    05:05

  • Jon Batiste talks collaborative effort on album, future music

    06:03

  • Lester Holt, Jackson Daly on 2 years of Nightly News: Kids Edition

    05:45

  • Gilbert Gottfried, legendary comedian, dies at 67 after long illness

    03:03

  • From 1987: Gilbert Gottfried jokes his career is over on TODAY

    01:54

  • Hoda and Willie put their TikTok knowledge to the test

    04:45

  • Candid conversations about whether or not to have children

    06:53

  • Willie Geist dishes on spending the day with Ina Garten

    02:43

  • Willie Geist reveals how he got out of 'friend zone' with his wife

    03:44

  • Craig Robinson reflects on impact of ‘The Office,’ possible reunion

    05:44

  • Camila Cabello talks prioritizing mental health, new album 'Familia'

    02:48

  • Get an exclusive first look at ‘The Thing About Pam’ finale!

    01:03

  • Kurt Cobain’s guitar from 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' up for auction

    00:46

TODAY

David Bowie documentary chronicles musical journey

00:42

A new documentary called “Moonage Daydream” will follow the life and career of David Bowie, including never-before-seen footage, performances and music. It’s set to air on HBO Max sometime in 2023.April 14, 2022

