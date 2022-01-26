Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest
03:13
Share this -
copied
A dangerous cold front is bringing extreme temperatures and heavy snow across the middle of the country and it could be headed to the Northeast by the weekend. The cold front has already hit Colorado with up to 25 inches of snow, shutting down a major interstate and leaving drivers stranded. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports and Al Roker has the forecast for TODAY.Jan. 26, 2022
Now Playing
Dangerous cold winds and heavy snow moving into Midwest
03:13
UP NEXT
Travel deals for planning your next vacation
04:13
Meet the woman who created a curly hair empire from her kitchen
05:05
Tom Brady addresses retirement talk: 'You gotta give someone else a chance to play'
01:30
29 million in Midwest under wind chill advisories with some areas feeling like 50 below