IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Get up to 75% off dining sets, bakeware and more kitchen must-haves

  • Natasha Lyonne says ‘Russian Doll’ is a ‘love letter’ to Amy Poehler

    05:42

  • Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’

    06:11

  • Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels talks bullying in new children’s book

    04:15

  • Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up for film about Nike signing Michael Jordan

    00:31

  • ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix record set by 1st season

    00:52

  • Is this Nirvana song considered an ‘oldie?’

    02:10

  • Netflix considers service changes following decline in subscribers

    00:27

  • Johnny Depp testifies he’s never ‘struck any woman’ in his life

    02:43

  • The Backstreet Boys reflect on decades of music, preview their tour

    06:57

  • Sara and Erin Foster on sisterhood, success and podcast

    07:27

  • Barbara Bush reveals she considered having kids on her own

    10:07

  • Ryan Eggold talks ‘New Amsterdam,’ celebrates 45 appearances on TODAY

    05:24

  • Drew Barrymore and Dee Wallace swap stories from ‘ET’ set

    01:03

  • NFL quarterbacks jokingly trash talk ahead of celebrity golf game

    00:41

  • ‘The Shining’ axe used by Jack Nicholson headed to auction

    00:43

  • See the trailer for Marvel's upcoming ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

    01:18

  • Password sharing, price hikes likely to impact Netflix's Q1 earnings

    02:36

  • Spring Cha-Ching: Mother-daughter duo wins $1000!

    02:42

  • Amber Ruffin and Justin Sylvester experience RiseNY attraction

    04:27
  • Now Playing

    Dan Stevens talks new Watergate series ‘Gaslit’

    05:01

TODAY

Dan Stevens talks new Watergate series ‘Gaslit’

05:01

Actor Dan Stevens joins Jenna Bush Hager and Justin Sylvester on TODAY to talk about the new Starz series “Gaslit,” which focuses on untold stories surrounding the Watergate scandal. He also talks about life at home with his wife, Susie Hariet, and their three children.April 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Natasha Lyonne says ‘Russian Doll’ is a ‘love letter’ to Amy Poehler

    05:42

  • Prince Harry says he tells Archie about ‘grandma Diana’

    06:11

  • Run DMC’s Darryl McDaniels talks bullying in new children’s book

    04:15

  • Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up for film about Nike signing Michael Jordan

    00:31

  • ‘Bridgerton’ season 2 breaks Netflix record set by 1st season

    00:52

  • Is this Nirvana song considered an ‘oldie?’

    02:10

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All