One piece of advice Parkinson’s disease patients often hear from their doctors is that they need to keep their bodies moving. On this World Parkinson’s Day, meet a man who is taking the advice to the extreme. “I feel like as long as I stay on top of the disease that I'm going to win. I'm not going to let Parkinson's interrupt my journey,” Dan Schoenthal says. NBC’s Catie Beck has this week’s Sunday Spotlight.