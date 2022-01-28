Court rejects plan to lease millions of acres in Gulf of Mexico for offshore drilling
00:28
Share this -
copied
A federal court has rejected a plan to lease millions of acres in the Gulf of Mexico for offshore oil drilling. A judge ruled the Biden administration did not adequately take into account its effects on greenhouse gas emissions.Jan. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Meet Willow Biden, the new ‘first cat’ of the White House
02:02
Orphanage in Turkey provides refuge for Uyghur children
04:07
Why Disney and M&M’s mascot makeovers are ruffling feathers
02:54
Rare painting of Jesus Christ sold for more than $45 million
00:29
Judge set to decide new sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
00:26
Coast Guard calls off search for survivors after migrant boat capsizes off Florida coast