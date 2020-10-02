Corey Lewandowski describes White House COVID testing procedure

Corey Lewandowski describes White House COVID testing procedure03:43
President Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski joins TODAY to comment on Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis. He describes the COVID testing procedure at the White House, saying that he had the Abbott labs test last Saturday and Wednesday and tested negative both times. He says he expects people who were in the cabin of Air Force One with Hope Hicks will self-isolate and says he intends to be retested for the virus on Friday.