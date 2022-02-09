Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’
03:10
Share this -
copied
Skier Colby Stevenson joins TODAY after taking home a silver medal in the men’s freestyle big air final. Stevenson talks about what he’s overcome just to get to Beijing, including a terrifying car crash six years ago. “After you have a severe injury like that, you look at it like you’re just lucky to be alive,” he says.Feb. 9, 2022
Skier Nina O’Brien on scary crash: ‘This isn’t how I dreamed my Olympics would go’
04:00
Check out the unique way the Jamaican bobsled team warms up for competition
00:57
How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold
02:32
Snowboard champs Shaun White and Chloe Kim soar into halfpipe finals
01:33
Now Playing
Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’
03:10
UP NEXT
Heartbreak in Beijing after Mikaela Shiffrin skis out of women’s slalom