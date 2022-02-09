IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Team USA’s Colby Stevenson on winning silver in men’s big air: ‘Out of this world’

03:10

Skier Colby Stevenson joins TODAY after taking home a silver medal in the men’s freestyle big air final. Stevenson talks about what he’s overcome just to get to Beijing, including a terrifying car crash six years ago. “After you have a severe injury like that, you look at it like you’re just lucky to be alive,” he says.Feb. 9, 2022

