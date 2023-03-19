IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Fashion essentials, organizing hacks, more must-haves — starting at $6

  • UP NEXT

    Idris Elba talks ‘Luther’ movie, DJing, living in a van

    07:41

  • John Williams becomes oldest person to be nominated for Oscar

    03:42

  • Car crashes through the middle of a podcast recording

    03:37

  • Disability rights leader, Judy Heumann, dies at 75

    02:15

  • Fox News in spotlight following release of Jan. 6 tapes, Dominion suit

    04:41

  • Sunday Mug Shots: Fans run in 5K for ovarian cancer

    01:18

  • First Native American woman to fly in space returns to Earth

    00:22

  • Will Trump’s potential indictment affect his re-election bid?

    02:34

  • Mike Pence on Jan. 6: ‘History will hold Donald Trump accountable’

    01:32

  • Catastrophic flooding in California puts millions at risk

    02:02

  • Michelle Yeoh on finally having her moment in Hollywood

    07:36

  • Doctor takes his practice to the streets to help heal the homeless

    03:19

  • Disney Animation legend, Burny Mattinson, dies at 87

    02:00

  • Alex Murdaugh faces more legal troubles after guilty verdict

    06:05

  • Fans pose for Sunday Mug Shots in Kenya with their tour guide!

    01:30

  • 1 million without power following severe winter storm

    00:25

  • How strong is Trump’s grip on Republicans going into 2024?

    02:09

  • Trump takes center stage at CPAC as key GOP hopefuls skip event

    02:05

  • Overturned gas tanker explosion kills driver, damages nearby homes

    00:27

  • 2nd Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio

    01:51

TODAY

Chuck Todd: Trump wants to diminish impact of other legal cases

01:51

“Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd joins Hallie Jackson on Sunday TODAY to discuss former President Trump’s calls for protest in wake of being possibly arrested by the Manhattan D.A. Chuck says “they believe if they focus on this, it then diminishes the impact of the two more serious cases that are hanging over his head.”March 19, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Idris Elba talks ‘Luther’ movie, DJing, living in a van

    07:41

  • John Williams becomes oldest person to be nominated for Oscar

    03:42

  • Car crashes through the middle of a podcast recording

    03:37

  • Disability rights leader, Judy Heumann, dies at 75

    02:15

  • Fox News in spotlight following release of Jan. 6 tapes, Dominion suit

    04:41

  • Sunday Mug Shots: Fans run in 5K for ovarian cancer

    01:18

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All