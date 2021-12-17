Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women

Two women have accused "Sex and the City" star Chris Noth of sexually assaulting them in encounters they say occurred in 2004 and 2015. The women detailed the accusations to The Hollywood Reporter after they said attention to the recent reboot of the show brought up painful memories of incidents involving the 67-year-old actor. The actor denied the accusations, claiming the encounters were consensual. NBC's Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Dec. 17, 2021