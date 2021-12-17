Two women have accused "Sex and the City" star Chris Noth of sexually assaulting them in encounters they say occurred in 2004 and 2015. The women detailed the accusations to The Hollywood Reporter after they said attention to the recent reboot of the show brought up painful memories of incidents involving the 67-year-old actor. The actor denied the accusations, claiming the encounters were consensual. NBC's Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Dec. 17, 2021
At least 5 dead after powerful storm system sweeps through Midwest
00:29
Biden signals Build Back Better bill will likely be delayed until 2022
00:27
Now Playing
Chris Noth accused of sexual assault by two women
02:45
UP NEXT
FDA permanently allows abortion pills to be sent by mail
00:23
Authorities issue search warrant for Alec Baldwin’s phone
02:20
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s Sackler family opioid settlement