Chloe Kim talks winning gold at 2022 Olympics, thanks boyfriend for support
After snowboarder Chloe Kim won gold competing in the women's halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics, she joins TODAY live from Beijing and says she wasn’t sure how she would medal after a difficult practice. She also thanks her boyfriend Evan Berle who took a quarter off from school to support her Olympic journey.Feb. 11, 2022
