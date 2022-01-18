China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics
02:11
Share this -
copied
The countdown is on to the Beijing Winter Olympics, as China works to contain the spread of the omicron variant. Ticket sales to Chinese spectators are now canceled over COVID concerns and international fans are also banned. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Jan. 18, 2022
Huge asteroid set to fly past Earth Tuesday
01:57
Now Playing
China fights to contain omicron spread ahead of the Olympics
02:11
UP NEXT
New efforts underway to save starving manatees
04:22
An exclusive look at the restoration of the Notre Dame Cathedral
04:19
Russia says embassy in Ukraine operating normally after reports of evacuation
00:39
Rescue efforts at a standstill in Tonga as ash covers the runway