Chiefs fans celebrate AFC win with generous donations to children's hospital
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the great fans of the Kansas City Chief's flooding a Buffalo children's hospital with donations, a toddler who accidentally bought $2,000 in new furniture for his family, a boy with cancer getting a big surprise for his birthday, and a police officer carrying on his duty to protect and serve after arresting a food delivery driver.Jan. 30, 2022
