IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We've got early Prime Day deals right now! Follow our live blog for the latest

  • Now Playing

    Female storm chasers hunt down twisters and break barriers

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights

    03:42

  • Celebrating the history of Juneteenth, lessons in modern America

    03:48

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

  • How ‘Carry the Load’ honors fallen heroes on Memorial Day

    03:37

  • Why political ads demonize over inform

    03:47

  • Goodbye to the iPod, the device that changed how we enjoy music

    03:25

  • The first anti-slavery newspaper returns, unafraid of America’s past

    03:37

  • Cleveland restaurant offers prisoners a second chance

    03:38

  • Autistic actor finds his place at center stage

    04:06

  • How boats are catching up to cars in the race to reduce emissions

    03:39

  • How esports have become a pathway to college scholarships

    03:36

  • Why music artists are selling their catalogs to label companies

    03:40

  • Art museum’s newest exhibit is curated by the same people that protect it

    03:31

  • Ukrainian children capture the hearts of the world with bravery and resilience

    03:29

  • Has the COVID-19 pandemic made the world more prepared for the future?

    03:50

  • Meet the ‘Photo Angel’ who reconnects families with lost photos

    03:38

  • The troubling reality of the American teenagers’ mental health

    03:55

TODAY

Female storm chasers hunt down twisters and break barriers

03:47

While storm chasing is considered a male-dominated activity, there are many women who are passionate about hunting down storms and tornados. TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight on the organization Girls Who Chase, which highlights the work of female storm chasers, amplifies voices and helps build a community.July 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Female storm chasers hunt down twisters and break barriers

    03:47
  • UP NEXT

    Composer John Williams says fifth ‘Indiana Jones’ movie may be his last film

    03:37

  • How psychiatrist ‘Dr. Anonymous’ impacted the fight for gay rights

    03:42

  • Celebrating the history of Juneteenth, lessons in modern America

    03:48

  • ‘Zoom towns’ spike in popularity, but not everyone is on board

    03:48

  • Celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II: Who will fill her shoes?

    03:45

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All