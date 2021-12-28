IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference

    06:46

  • Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise

    00:52

  • Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

    01:59

  • ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

    04:43

  • 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statue

    00:35

  • Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash

    00:34

  • Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood

    00:24

  • Cruise ships hit with coronavirus outbreaks

    02:37

  • Severe winter weather hits West Coast

    03:05

  • What’s next for travelers stranded by canceled flights?

    02:20

  • Colorado shooting spree leaves 4 dead, at least 3 injured

    01:38

  • Shortened quarantine period will be ‘honor system,’ doctor says

    04:00
  • Now Playing

    CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation period

    02:25
  • UP NEXT

    Tips for taking care of holiday returns

    04:36

  • ‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date

    01:03

  • See woman surprised for Christmas by her brother in military

    01:02

  • Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth

    05:28

  • Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid

    00:27

  • ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

    00:23

  • What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope

    02:40

TODAY

CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation period

02:25

Changing course, the CDC has issued new guidance that cuts the recommended isolation period for people with COVID in half as more is learned about the omicron variant and companies from coast to coast face staffing shortages. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY.Dec. 28, 2021

CDC shortens isolation period for asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19

  • UP NEXT

    Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference

    06:46

  • Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise

    00:52

  • Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation

    01:59

  • ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology

    04:43

  • 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statue

    00:35

  • Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash

    00:34

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All