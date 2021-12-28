IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference 06:46 Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise 00:52 Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation 01:59 ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology 04:43 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statue 00:35 Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash 00:34 Small plane crashes in Southern California neighborhood 00:24 Cruise ships hit with coronavirus outbreaks 02:37 Severe winter weather hits West Coast 03:05 What’s next for travelers stranded by canceled flights? 02:20 Colorado shooting spree leaves 4 dead, at least 3 injured 01:38 Shortened quarantine period will be ‘honor system,’ doctor says 04:00
Now Playing
CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation period 02:25
UP NEXT
Tips for taking care of holiday returns 04:36 ‘Bridgerton’ reveals Season 2 debut date 01:03 See woman surprised for Christmas by her brother in military 01:02 Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth 05:28 Meghan Markle’s court win acknowledged by British tabloid 00:27 ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58 00:23 What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope 02:40 CDC shortens recommended COVID isolation period 02:25
Changing course, the CDC has issued new guidance that cuts the recommended isolation period for people with COVID in half as more is learned about the omicron variant and companies from coast to coast face staffing shortages. NBC’s Shaquille Brewster reports for TODAY.
Dec. 28, 2021 Read More
UP NEXT
Is it a cold, or flu, or COVID? How to tell the difference 06:46 Daughter sneaks in during grace to give her family a Christmas surprise 00:52 Holiday sales smash records despite COVID and inflation 01:59 ‘Deep fakes’ are becoming more realistic thanks to new technology 04:43 2nd time capsule found at site of Robert E. Lee statue 00:35 Judge will reconsider 110-year sentence for truck driver in fatal crash 00:34