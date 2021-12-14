CDC director: Pfizer’s new COVID pill is ‘another great tool in our toolbox’

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, joins TODAY in person to discuss the latest efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She says we’ve seen omicron now “in about 33 states and 77 countries around the world … It is more transmissible, but I want to emphasize that we have the tools now.” She calls Pfizer’s new anti-viral pill to treat COVID “another great tool in our toolbox.”Dec. 14, 2021