Woman proudly displays cancer ‘battle scars’ to raise awareness

Nicci Buford is a survivor of a rare cancer at stage 4 who proudly displays her scars and paralysis left from it as a way to raise awareness. Buford is teaming up with a move-a-thon team to encourage annual screenings. “It just takes one person to reach 10, and if we can do that, wow, what can we do to further the research to really make a dent in stopping essentially this type of cancer?” she says. KSHB’s Charlie Keegan reports.April 26, 2023
