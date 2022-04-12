Camila Cabello performs 'Boys Don’t Cry' live for the first time

- Now Playing
Camila Cabello performs 'Boys Don’t Cry' live for the first time04:49
- UP NEXT
Camila Cabello performs ‘Psychofreak’ live on TODAY03:30
Watch Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ live on the TODAY plaza03:49
See Thomas Rhett perform 'Crash and Burn' live on TODAY03:39
Thomas Rhett performs 'What’s Your Country Song' live on TODAY03:07
Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Church Boots' live on TODAY03:10
See Thomas Rhett perform ‘Look What God Gave Her’ live on TODAY03:10
Thomas Rhett performs 'Slow Down Summer' live on TODAY03:36
New Orleans local band, The Soul Rebels, perform on TODAY04:37
Watch OneRepublic perform new single, ‘West Coast’04:46
Brittney Spencer performs ‘Sober and Skinny,’ talks country music stardom05:25
TikTok star Samara Joy performs ‘Stardust’ on TODAY05:04
Country singer Conner Smith performs ‘Learn From It’05:41
Reba McEntire talks about finding love during the pandemic05:14
New baby, new show, new album: Meghan Trainor opens up about it all04:56
Coldplay performs ‘Higher Power’ live on TODAY04:10
Watch Coldplay perform ‘Clocks’ live on the TODAY plaza04:33
Alanis Morissette talks about tour marking 25 years since ‘Jagged Little Pill’04:34
TODAY’s summer music lineup revealed01:00
Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress on ‘carrying the torch’ for young women in country music03:41
- Now Playing
Camila Cabello performs 'Boys Don’t Cry' live for the first time04:49
- UP NEXT
Camila Cabello performs ‘Psychofreak’ live on TODAY03:30
Watch Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ live on the TODAY plaza03:49
See Thomas Rhett perform 'Crash and Burn' live on TODAY03:39
Thomas Rhett performs 'What’s Your Country Song' live on TODAY03:07
Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Church Boots' live on TODAY03:10
Play All