Watch Erin Jackson surprise Brittany Bowe live on TODAY

Speedskater Brittany Bowe is fresh off the ice after her bronze medal win in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY live to talk about her experience in the Games. The athlete led the U.S. delegation during the opening ceremony and graciously gave up her qualifying position for teammate Erin Jackson, who went on to win gold. Watch Bowe get surprised during the interview with appearance from Jackson, who says, “For her to have my back in that moment, it was amazing and now I’m so happy that she’s got a medal too.”Feb. 17, 2022

