IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Harry Styles, Lizzo and Jack Harlow share inspiration behind their music on TODAY All Day

  • LA Dodgers Spanish language announcer to retire after 64 years

    04:38

  • Carnival ride in India comes crashing down, injuring a dozen people

    00:24
  • Now Playing

    Liz Truss named as next Prime Minister of Britain

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Bed, Bath & Beyond CFO died by suicide, says medical examiner

    00:31

  • Atlanta unveils new program for keeping track of repeat offenders

    03:08

  • All eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they return to UK

    03:14

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK amid royal fallout

    02:09

  • 2 UN inspectors to stay at Ukrainian nuclear plant permanently

    00:28

  • Manhunt for 2 suspects underway after stabbing spree in Canada

    00:33

  • Family of kidnapped Memphis woman makes emotional plea

    02:04

  • 9 remain unaccounted for after floatplane crash in Puget Sound

    00:22

  • Trump makes first public campaign speech following FBI raid

    01:59

  • Storms threaten millions of return flights for Labor Day

    02:14

  • Powerful storms trigger major flooding in Midwest and South

    03:38

  • Woman stuck upside down at the gym uses Apple Watch to call 911

    02:38

  • E. Bryant Crutchfield, creator of the Trapper Keeper, dies at 85

    02:12

  • Veteran captures photos and stories of the ‘greatest generation’

    03:43

  • New report shows negative impact of remote learning on students

    04:36

  • Man charged with kidnapping Memphis teacher, who is still missing

    00:34

  • Man faces charges after threatening to crash into Tupelo Walmart

    02:27

TODAY

Liz Truss named as next Prime Minister of Britain

01:53

Britain’s conservative party announced on Monday that Liz Truss will succeed Boris Johnson as the country’s next prime minister. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY.Sept. 5, 2022

Liz Truss wins race to be next U.K. leader and succeed scandal-hit Boris Johnson

  • LA Dodgers Spanish language announcer to retire after 64 years

    04:38

  • Carnival ride in India comes crashing down, injuring a dozen people

    00:24
  • Now Playing

    Liz Truss named as next Prime Minister of Britain

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Bed, Bath & Beyond CFO died by suicide, says medical examiner

    00:31

  • Atlanta unveils new program for keeping track of repeat offenders

    03:08

  • All eyes on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they return to UK

    03:14

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All