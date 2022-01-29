IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Boston expected to be hit hardest by winter storm with 2 and a half feet of snow

01:22

Boston and the New England area are expected to be hit hardest by this weekend’s winter storm, with a possibility of two and a half feet of snow in Boston and air travel from the area at a complete standstill. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY live from Boston, Massachusetts.Jan. 29, 2022

