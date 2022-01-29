Boston expected to be hit hardest by winter storm with 2 and a half feet of snow
01:22
Share this -
copied
Boston and the New England area are expected to be hit hardest by this weekend’s winter storm, with a possibility of two and a half feet of snow in Boston and air travel from the area at a complete standstill. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY live from Boston, Massachusetts.Jan. 29, 2022
US House Committee subpoenas fake Trump electors
00:33
Emotional funeral held for Jason Rivera, NYPD officer killed in the line of duty
02:19
New clues around who Biden will choose for his Supreme Court Justice nominee
01:05
Biden highlights infrastructure needs following a bridge collapse in Pennsylvania
02:48
Get the latest updates on today’s winter storm
01:42
Now Playing
Boston expected to be hit hardest by winter storm with 2 and a half feet of snow