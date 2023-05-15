Tipping requests at unexpected places has consumers frustrated
02:51
See Kate Middleton show off piano skills at 2023 Eurovision
00:48
Manufacturer refuses to recall potentially unsafe air bag inflators
00:34
Ron DeSantis could launch presidential bid by the end of May
01:59
At least 54 tornadoes touch down across 6 states
01:53
New Russian attacks in Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits allies in Europe
02:15
Now Playing
Border crossings dropped 50% after Title 42 lifted, DHS Sec. says
02:41
UP NEXT
Arkansas mom finalizes her adoption of 3 children with Sunday Mug Shots
02:02
Larry ‘Gator’ Rivers, legendary Harlem Globetrotter, dies at 73
01:47
High school class teaches students how to find happiness
03:21
How did the US’ immigration system become problematic?
04:28
University of Idaho honors 4 murdered students at graduation
01:56
Fight breaks out at Minneapolis City Council event, police respond
00:23
Chuck Todd on DeSantis’ potential strategy against Trump
02:10
Border crossings have dropped since Title 42 expired, officials say
01:49
Border crossings dropped 50% after Title 42 lifted, DHS Sec. says
02:41
Share this -
copied
Since the end of Title 42 late last week, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas says officials have seen a 50% drop in the number of crossings. The system is still strained though, with migrants sleeping on the streets of border towns while others are being bused to cities in the north. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.May 15, 2023