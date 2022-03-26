BLM protesters awarded $14 million over excessive force from Denver police
00:22
Share this -
copied
The city of Denver has been ordered to pay $14 million in damages to a group of protestors who say police used excessive force during the demonstrations that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s. death in 2020.March 26, 2022
Now Playing
BLM protesters awarded $14 million over excessive force from Denver police
00:22
UP NEXT
Clarence Thomas under fire for wife’s texts to Trump chief of staff
00:29
Orlando amusement park death raises safety concerns, investigation underway
01:46
Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50
01:45
Russia signals change of strategy in Ukraine
02:16
Biden gets firsthand look at Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland